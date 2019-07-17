Swisscom, Elisa and SK Telecom join forces to offer worlds first 5G roaming

While the vast majority of mobile network operators still concentrating on getting their domestic 5G services up and running, Swisscom, Elisa and SK Telecom have joined together to offer international roaming to their customers…

While the vast majority of mobile network operators still concentrating on getting their domestic 5G services up and running, Swisscom, Elisa and SK Telecom have joined together to offer international roaming to their customers.

Thanks to the newly signed international roaming agreement, customers will be able to use 5G network services in Switzerland (Swisscom), Finland (Elisa) and South Korea (SK Telecom).

“We want to offer our customers the best network – both in Switzerland and abroad. So, we are proud to be one of the world’s first providers to offer 5G abroad. We will continue to expand 5G availability abroad with additional partners,” says Dirk Wierzbitzki, head of Product and Marketing and member of the Swisscom group executive board.

South Korea was the first country in the world to launch 5G services, with 62,000 base stations deployed across the country. Since it launched 5G in June, the country has accrued 1.62 million 5G subscribers.

Switzerland was the first country in Europe to launch 5G, closely followed by Finland.

The partners leveraged BICS' 5G global IPX network to achieve intercontinental roaming,

“With over 50 per cent of global data traffic exchanged over our global IPX network, BICS offers an unrivalled roaming coverage and quality to communication service providers around the world; today’s successful implementation of a trans-continental 5G data roaming relation further endorses our position at the forefront of global mobility for people, applications and things,” said Mikaël Schachne, CMO and VP Mobility & IoT Business, at BICS.

Also in the news:

Kuwait paves the way for fourth telco to launch 5G

Belgacom and Orange to share networks

TIM reveals ambitious 5G plans for 2019