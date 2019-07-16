Tuesday, 16 July 2019

Huawei eyes Harmony in Europe

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 15 July 19

The company's own operating system will be launched as an alternative to Google's Android OS platform

Huawei has applied to trademark the name "Harmony" for its own brand operating system in Europe, according to reports in the press. Also named Ark OS and Hong Meng…

Huawei has applied to trademark the name "Harmony" for its own brand operating system in Europe, according to reports in the press. Also named Ark OS and Hong Meng, Huawei's own operating system is being developed as a backstop, in case the company's on-again off-again ban in the US continues to affect its access to Google's Android operating system.   

Huawei's preference is to continue to use Android services for its mobile phone handsets and tablets, however, President Trump's decision to use a ban on Huawei to gain leverage in his trade talks with China has forced the company to ramp up development of its own operating system.

In an interview with French news site, Le Point, Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei said that his company's new operating system would be around 60 per cent faster than Android, when it launched.

Zhengfei conceded that Huawei does not currently have a viable alternative to the Google Play Store, the Android based platform for app purchases, but that the company was considering all options open to it at this stage.

Huawei has already trade marked the name Hong Meng for its operating system – the name it is expected to use for its product in China.

Also in the news

It's Huawei or the highway

US moves forward with relaxing Huawei ban, but policy still muddled

Huawei: We must continue to do our own job right

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry