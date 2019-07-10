Indosat looks to sell off $300m of telecoms towers

Indonesian telco, Indosat Ooredoo, is believed to be in talks to sell off over 3,000 of its telecoms tower assets. According to a report in the Asian Review…

According to a report in the Asian Review, Indosat is working with JP Morgan to put together a sales package of around £300 million. If a potential buyer can be found, Indosat could eventually end up leasing back some of those towers at a future date.

Indosat is looking to make the sale in order to raise funds for a $2 billion capital expenditure investment over the next three years. The company plans to invest in the densification of its 4G networks across the country, adding an additional 18,000 4G base stations by the end of the year.

Indosat has over 97 million subscribers across Indonesia and Southeast Asia, making it the country's second biggest mobile network operator by subscribers. The company also offers fixed line broadband services to its customers.

The company has not yet commented on its decision to sell off its tower infrastructure.