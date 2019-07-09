Huawei's new OS could be 60% faster than Android

Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, has said that his company's forthcoming Hong Meng operating system is likely to be 60 per cent faster than its rival, Android. Huawei currently uses the Android operating system to power its smartphone handset devices…

Huawei currently uses the Android operating system to power its smartphone handset devices, but a prolonged spat with US president Donald Trump has thrown that relationship into jeopardy.

While president Trump continues to use the Huawei ban as leverage in his trade negotiations with China, Huawei is getting on with the business of building its own operating system, in order to lessen its dependence on US technology.

The Hong Meng operating system (also named Ark OS), could be launched later this year and would allow Huawei to keep its destiny in its own hands.

In an interview with French news site, Le Point, Zhengfei said that Huawei's new operating system would be around 60 per cent faster than Android, when it launched. Zhengfei conceded that Huawei does not currently have a viable alternative to the Google Play Store, the Android based platform for app purchases, but that the company was considering all options open to it at this stage.

