Vodafone appoints former Tata boss to be its new CEO for Business

Vodafone Group has appointed Vinod Kumar as its new chief executive officer of the Vodafone Business division.

Kumar will take up the reins at Vodafone Business with effect from the 2nd September 2019 and will take over from Vivek Badrinath, who has been serving as CEO of Vodafone Business on an interim basis, since March 2019. Badrinath will continue in his role as CEO Rest of the World at Vodafone Group.

“Vinod is a very experienced business leader with a breadth of experience from across the globe. He is a great addition to Vodafone and the Executive Committee," said Vodafone Group chief executive Nick Read.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Vivek for his support this year in acting as Interim CEO.”

Kumar has been managing director and chief executive of Tata Communications since 2011, having originally joined the company as their chief operating officer in 2004.

During his time at Tata he oversaw the divestment of the company's mobile telecommunications subdivision to Bharti Airtel, as India's telecoms sector went through a period of protracted consolidation.

