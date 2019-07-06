TIM reveals ambitious 5G plans for 2019

Telecom Italia (TIM) has revealed its plans to rollout 5G in an additional 6 towns and cities across the country, offering speeds of up to 2Gbps. TIM has already launched its 5G networks in Rome…

Telecom Italia (TIM) has revealed its plans to rollout 5G in an additional 6 towns and cities across the country, offering speeds of up to 2Gbps.

TIM has already launched its 5G networks in Rome, Turin and Naples and will rollout services in an additional 6 cities, 30 tourist destinations and 50 industrial districts across the country by the end of the year.

The six additional cities to receive 5G in 2019 are Milan, Bologna, Verona, Florence, Matera and Bari.

"5G will bring radical change to the fixed and mobile network, with performance ten times higher than current levels: faster download speed (at least 10 times higher than 4G), lower latency (10 times lower than 4G), a higher number of devices handled (up to 10 times) and significant use of the Internet of Things, connecting up to one million devices and sensors per km2 simultaneously, with extremely high quality and reliable service," a TIM spokesperson said.

"TIM 5G is more than an evolution in tech standards: it’s a genuine revolution that will pave the way for a new generation of services required for the digital development of Italy. These will enhance everyday quality of life for customers, the public and companies in various sectors," they added.

TIM will offer 5G roaming in six countries: The UK, Austria, Switzerland, Spain Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

Also in the news:

TIM and Open Fiber open official merger talks

TIM appoints new CEO in Brazil

Telecom Italia board looks to heal divisions