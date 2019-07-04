Ericsson: What can telcos learn from Metallica?

Service providers in the telecoms industry must put customer experience at the centre of their operations and regularly reconnect with their fanbase, just like US heavy metal pioneers Metallica, according to Ericsson. Since the release of their seminal album, Kill 'Em All…

Service providers in the telecoms industry must put customer experience at the centre of their operations and regularly reconnect with their fanbase, just like US heavy metal pioneers Metallica, according to Ericsson.

Since the release of their seminal album, Kill 'Em All, in 1983, Metallica have become one of the biggest selling bands of all time. In doing so, they have had to reinvent and redefine themselves on numerous occasions – most notably on their 1991 self-titled album, Metallica (also known as The Black Album). The Black Album marked a radical shift in the band's sound but played a crucial part in catapulting Metallica from the thrash and heavy metal scenes onto the global rock n roll mainstage.

Like Metallica, service providers and telcos alike must be prepared to re-engage with their customers and put customer experience at the centre of their operations if they are to remain relevant, according to Ericsson's VP for business operations, Dan Kerber.

"We all can't be Metallica, but we can learn from their example. What does focusing on customer experience look like in your business? What else can you be doing right now to improve your customer experience? Where else can you find inspiration," he said in an online blog post, which you can read here.

Ericsson recently launched its "Quest For Easy" initiative, which aims to make technology as accessible and adaptable as possible, allowing telcos to reshape their products in a nimble and agile manner, particularly as operators look to roll out 5G at scale.

"Like Metallica, many service providers are already diversifying their offers to capitalize on growing opportunities in industry 4.0," said Kerber.

"By making an effort to know the needs and pain points of their audience, Metallica have found a way to consistently stay on top of the market," he added.

Also in the news:

Ericsson cosies up to China on lucrative 5G deals

Ericsson: Britain must treat 5G as critical national infrastructure

Ericsson: 5G subs to hit 1.9bn by 2024