Globe Telecom signs MoU over shared towers in The Philippines

Filipino telecoms firm Globe Telecom has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. and Frontier Tower Associates Philippines (FTAP), to roll out common telecoms tower infrastructure across the country.

A report in Business World claimed that the number of towers to be deployed was still under discussion but that the towers would eventually be able to be leased to the Philippines' other major network operators, PLDT and Mislatel.

“The MoU, in support of the common tower initiatives of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), will explore the possibility of leasing build-to-suit sites, towers, and other passive telecommunications infrastructure and facilities,” the MoU partners said in a joint statement.

The Filipino government has previously said that it wanted to sign MoU's with each of the country's big three network operators to help it deploy over 50,000 towers, to support the role out of 5G across the country.

The MoU between Globe Telecom, Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. and Frontier Tower Associates Philippines (FTAP) will see the partners develop shared telecoms infrastructure in the Cebu, Davao and Olongapo regions of the country.

