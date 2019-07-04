Huawei: We must continue to "do our own job right", regardless of thawing relations with the US

Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, has said that his company must remain focussed on realising its own potential, despite a thawing of relations with US president Donald Trump. In a candid interview with the Financial Times, Zengfei said that Huawei would learn from its current experience with the US and while his company was still willing to buy from US suppliers…

In a candid interview with the Financial Times, Zengfei said that Huawei would learn from its current experience with the US and while his company was still willing to buy from US suppliers, it would ultimately look to reduce its dependence on American components.

“President Trump’s statements are good for American companies. Huawei is also willing to continue to buy products from American companies. But we don’t see much impact on what we are currently doing. We will still focus on doing our own job right,” he said.

Zhengfei said that while Huawei was confident in its abilities to produce its own chipsets and hardware, the US government's decision to ban it from doing business with US firms had impacted on its access to software.

“We don’t have too many problems with chips, as we can create most of what we need,” he said. “We don’t have big problems with our hardware. But there is some impact on our software systems.”

On the network architecture side of the business, Huawei has already shipped over 150,000 5G base stations around the world, with the company's rotating chairman, Ken Hu, stating that Huawei would aim to supply 500,000 to the Chinese and international markets, by the end of the year.

The company also announced its 50th 5G launch deal last week at Mobile World Congress 2019, in Shanghai.

