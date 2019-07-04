Reliance Jio increases market share, as Vodafone Idea continues to contract

India's biggest telco, the newly merged Vodafone Idea, is continuing to see its market share eroded by the continued growth of the country's disruptive operator, Reliance Jio, according to a new industry report. The report, published by The Asian news site…

India's biggest telco, the newly merged Vodafone Idea, is continuing to see its market share eroded by the continued growth of the country's disruptive operator, Reliance Jio, according to a new industry report.

The report, published by The Asian news site, showed that Reliance Jio was the only Indian operator to see its market share increase in the second quarter of 2019.

"Vodafone Idea has lost its share in all circles for the second consecutive month while Airtel lost its share in 15 out of 22 circles. The sole beneficiary of this was Jio, which gained in 21 circles," the report read.

India remains one of the toughest markets for telcos to make a profit, as the country's telcos engage in a battle to provide the cheapest mobile data tariffs.

In recent months, India's mobile network operators appeared to have called a truce to their protracted price war, as both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel both killed off their lowest priced tariffs in an attempt to edge up ARPU.

Vodafone Idea discontinued its Rs199 ($2.87) per month tariff, with customers being moved across automatically to the Rs399 ($5.75) per month 'Nirvana' tariff.

Bharti Airtel has discontinued all plans under Rs499 ($7.08), as it attempts to boost revenues ahead of its 5G rollout programme.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have both been asked to clarify the number of subscribers they have, after the Telecoms Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) noticed a discrepancy in the numbers the pair submitted to its shareholders and regulatory authorities.

