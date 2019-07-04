Thursday, 04 July 2019

Tata Comms seeks new CEO as Kumar quits

By Mary Lennighan, for Total Telecom
Indian wholesale operator says industry veteran Vinod Kumar will step down on Friday

Vinod Kumar has stepped down from his roles as chief executive of Tata Communications after more than eight years at the helm.

The Indian wholesale operator announced Kumar's decision to resign in a brief stock exchange announcement in which it noted that he is leaving "for personal reasons." His resignation is effective at the close of business on Friday.

"The board has initiated steps to identify his successor and expects to finalise a suitable candidate at the earliest," the company said.

Kumar joined Tata Communications, then known as VSNL, in 2004 as its chief operations officer and acceded to the CEO role in February 2011. His employment record also includes positions at Asia Netcom, WorldCom Japan, Global One and Sprint International.

