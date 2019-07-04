Thursday, 04 July 2019

Confusion reigns as Huawei remains blacklisted in US

By Mary Lennighan, for Total Telecom
Wednesday 03 July 19

Chinese vendor still subject to 'presumption of denial' review

US president Donald Trump's U-turn on Huawei earlier this week should be good news for the Chinese equipment maker. However, it has since emerged that the Chinese firm remains on the blacklist in the US and government staff have been instructed to treat is accordingly.

Following a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the weekend, Trump announced he would permit American companies to sell equipment and components to Huawei.

The reversal of the ban covered widely available technology products, but not anything that could threaten national security, the US government explained.

However, Reuters on Wednesday reported having seen an email from John Sonderman, deputy director of the Office of Export Enforcement, in the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, to enforcement staff in which he advised that Huawei should still be treated as a blacklisted company.

Specifically, Huawei is still subject to the US 'presumption of denial' licensing policy. Most licences reviewed under those guidelines are not approved, the newswire explained.

An unnamed source told Reuters that enforcement staff had received no other guidance on Huawei.

The Commerce Department did not respond to a request for comment, it said.

