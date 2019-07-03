Wednesday, 03 July 2019

Liquid Telecom rolls out fibre broadband network in South Sudan

By Mary Lennighan, for Total Telecom
Tuesday 02 July 19

Pan-African fibre network operator says phase one of South Sudan infrastructure will be complete by year-end

Liquid Telecom is rolling out a fibre broadband network in South Sudan that will provide connectivity for the east African country's 13 million inhabitants. The operator inaugurated the network build at an official ceremony on Monday and said phase one will be completed by the end of the year…

The operator inaugurated the network build at an official ceremony on Monday and said phase one will be completed by the end of the year. That will include a 300-km fibre backbone from the border with Uganda in the south to the capital city, Juba, plus multiple metro clusters supporting the capital.

Subsequent phases of the project, for which Liquid Telecom has not yet shared a timetable, will see the network expanded to other cities in South Sudan.

Eventually, the network will provide reliable and affordable Internet connections to homes, businesses, governmental institutions and NGOs, the telco said.

The network will link up with Liquid Telecom's One Africa fibre network, which currently comprises almost 70,000 km of cable across 13 countries between South Africa and Egypt.

Liquid Telecom said it is bringing fibre connectivity to South Sudan for the first time.

"This modern ICT infrastructure will help address the most pressing challenges within South Sudan, including the urgent need for peace and state building, job creation and improved livelihoods," said Strive Masiyiwa, executive chairman of Econet Global and Liquid Telecom.

"South Sudan’s 13 million citizens will be connected to 300 million people across the East African Community. Connecting South Sudan to the ‘One Africa’ broadband network will also champion pan-Africa trade and help build Africa’s digital future," he added.

