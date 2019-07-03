Safaricom announces passing of CEO Collymore

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore died on Monday after a battle with cancer.



The Kenyan telco shared that Collymore had been suffering from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He underwent treatment in the UK in November 2017, returning to his duties in July last year, but despite ongoing treatment his condition worsened in recent weeks, it said.



61-year-old Collymore is survived by his wife and four children.



He had held the position of Safaricom chief executive since November 2010, having previously held a number of senior executive roles in the UK, Japan and South Africa. He had 30 years' experience in senior roles in the telecoms space.



"On behalf of the Board of Safaricom plc, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, staff of Safaricom plc, partners and the nation at large who he served selflessly and with joy," said Safaricom chairman Nicholas Nganga, in a brief statement published on the operator's Website on Monday.