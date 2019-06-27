Thursday, 27 June 2019

Virgin Media explores fixed wireless options to deliver rural connectivity in the UK


Thursday 27 June 19

The trial connected 12 homes in a village close to Newbury in Berkshire

Virgin Media has begun a fixed wireless access trial to deliver gigabit broadband services to rural customers in the UK. The trial used Ericsson’s radio technology to broadcast millimetre wave spectrum between two “trunk&rdquo…

Virgin Media has begun a fixed wireless access trial to deliver gigabit broadband services to rural customers in the UK.

The trial used Ericsson’s radio technology to broadcast millimetre wave spectrum between two “trunk” points, over a distance of 3km at speeds of up to 10Gbps. The signal is then converted in a cabinet and relayed to the premises over a full fibre connection.

“As we invest to expand our ultrafast network we’re always looking at new, innovative ways to make build more efficient and connect premises that might currently be out of reach. While presently this is a trial, it’s clear that this technology could help to provide more people and businesses with the better broadband they deserve,” said Jeanie York, chief technology and information officer, at Virgin Media.

The trial initially connected 12 homes in the village of Greenham, close to Newbury in Berkshire, providing sustained, secure download speeds of 1Gbps and upload speeds of 150Mbps. Customers are connected directly with fibre and use Virgin Media’s Hub 3.0 router and V6 set-top box.

While the initial trial only connected 12 homes, the existing 10Gbps radio link could support the delivery of services to 500 homes and businesses. The system could be scaled up to 20Gbps, which would provide services to up to 2,000 premises.

Virgin Media says that 3km is currently the optimal wireless link length to guarantee reliability in all weathers.

Virgin Media is currently investing in its network architecture to deliver ultrafast broadband services to millions of customers across the UK. The company expects to conduct further wireless trials later this year.

 Also in the news

Strong performance by Virgin Media buoys Liberty Global's Q1 financials

Ofcom: UK fibre penetration levels hit 7%

Virgin Media launches 500Mbps ultrafast services for UK SMEs

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry