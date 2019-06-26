SK Telecom and LG sign MoU to develop 5G cloud robots

South Korean telco, SK Telecom, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LG electronics, to develop and commercialise a series of 5G cloud based robots. Under the terms of the MoU…

South Korean telco, SK Telecom, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LG electronics, to develop and commercialise a series of 5G cloud based robots.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two companies intend to develop autonomous robots, connected to a 5G cloud based platform, to provide security and guidance services.

“SK Telecom’s ICT such as 5G and AI will converge with LG Electronics’ robot-building expertise to realize innovative and attractive robot services,” said Park Jin-hyo, chief technology officer and head of the ICT R&D Centre, at SK Telecom.

The pair will connect the robots to the cloud using SK Telecom’s 5G network, which will allow for the robots software to be remotely downloaded, updating the features of the robots.

SK Telecom will use its 5G Mobile Edge Computing technology to support ultra-low latency communication between the robots and the network.

The announcement of the MoU will see SK Telecom dramatically increase its focus on robotics and will help to develop use cases for robotics in 5G.

