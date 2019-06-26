Wednesday, 26 June 2019

Bulk Infrastructure unveils Nordic Gateway

Chris Kelly
Wednesday 26 June 19

The Havfrue cable will connect the US with the Nordic nations, when it comes into service later this year

Bulk Infrastructure has announced the Nordic Gateway, the on-ramp solution for the forthcoming Havfrue Cable System.

Havfrue will stretch 7,200 kilometres from New Jersey on the US’ Eastern Seaboard to the Denmark and Norway, offering a new route from the US to the Scandinavian nations and onwards to the rest of Europe.

“We believe that the Nordic Gateway unlocks one of the few genuinely sustainable solutions in the data  centre industrytoday. With this solution, the data centre industry can utilise 100 per cent pure emission free hydropower from the Nordic countries,” said Peder Naerbo, chairman of the board at Bulk Infrastructure AS.

Bulk Infrastructure has partnered with the New Jersey Fiber Exchange (NJFX) to become the on-ramp location for the Nordic Gateway in the US.

“We recognise NJFX as a model for an evolved cable landing station, with both direct access to subsea systems and and data centre capabilities, at the landing point, Naerbo added.

The new Havfrue subsea cable will be ready for service in the last quarter of 2019. 

