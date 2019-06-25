ZTE signs key 5G deal in Indonesia

Chinese network equipment provider, ZTE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia’s largest telco, PT Telkom Indonesia, to expedite the development of 5G in the Southeast Asian nation…

Chinese network equipment provider, ZTE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia’s largest telco, PT Telkom Indonesia, to expedite the development of 5G in the Southeast Asian nation.

In the build up to the Mobile World Congress event in Shanghai this week, ZTE an Telkom signed the agreement at a public ceremony, which was presided over by ZTE’s chairman Li Zixue.

The agreement will see the pair work together on rolling out the country’s first 5G mobile network services, which are expected to be launched in the second half of 2020.

ZTE has signed a number of key 5G launch agreements in recent weeks, and was recently named as the third most prolific filer of 5G patents in the world, registering 1,424 5G Standard-Essential Patents (SEP) and patent applications to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) over the past 12 months. The company has also registered over 200 patents pertaining to its 5G chipsets during that time. These statistics put ZTE in the top 3 global patent applications for 5G in the world, according to market intelligence firm, IPlytics.

