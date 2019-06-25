The Philippines’ long awaited third telco to be granted licences and spectrum in July

The Philippines’ long awaited third telco, Mislatel, is set to receive the necessary licencing it requires in order to begin operations on the 8th July, according to reports in the Filipino press. The country&rsquo…

The Philippines’ long awaited third telco, Mislatel, is set to receive the necessary licencing it requires in order to begin operations on the 8th July, according to reports in the Filipino press.

The country’s acting secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Eliseo Rio Jr, said that Mislatel would be granted a licence to operate, along with receiving its spectrum allocation in July.

The Filipino government is set to award Mislatel spectrum in the 700MHz, 2100MHz, 2.5GHz, 3.3GHz and 3.5GHz bands.

The Filipino government has long called for the implementation of a third telco to speed up innovation in the country’s telecoms sector and to speed up the country’s journey towards 5G.

President Rodrigo Duterte has made the formation of a third telco one of his main priorities since coming to office, but he initially found it hard to secure the relevant buy-in from China Telecom.

Mislatel was officially revealed as the country’s third telco in November 2018, when it was formed out of a consortium of Filipino and foreign parties, headed up by Udenna Corporation, Chelsea Logistics Holdings, China Telecom and The Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company.

Mislatel is expected to launch 4G and 5G network services in the near future. However, it has already delayed its proposed rollout date for 5G from Q4 2019 to Q2 2020.

