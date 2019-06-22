Saturday, 22 June 2019

Huawei smartphones will still get Android 'Q' update

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 21 June 19

The latest Android update will be available to existing Huawei smartphone users

Huawei has announced that Android's next major operating system update, Android Q, will be available to all of its existing smartphone users, including its flagship P30 Pro, P20 Pro and Mate series handsets.

US president, Donald Trump, has effectively banned Huawei from doing business with any US firm, as he attempts to gain leverage with his protracted trade war with China.

As a result of this ruling, Android's US based developer, Google, cut ties with the world's second biggest manufacturer of smartphone handsets.

Despite this, Huawei's existing smartphones will still be able to receive the Android Q update.

"Our most popular current devices, including the P30 series, will be able to access Android Q. In fact, we have already launched a beta developer programme for Android Q which is running right now on our Mate 20 Pro device," Huawei said in a statement to the press.

Huawei remains hopeful that a deal can be struck, allowing it to continue using the Android operating system as the base for its smartphone handsets. However, the Chinese tech giant is also in the process of developing its own operating system, which is based on Android's open source programming.

