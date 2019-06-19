Huawei: Rural connectivity is the next frontier to conquer, for a truly connected Britain

Bringing next generation mobile and fixed line connectivity to the UK’s rural and hard-to-reach communities, should be a key priority for the country, according to senior representatives from Huawei. Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom ahead of his key note address at Connected Britain later this week…

Bringing next generation mobile and fixed line connectivity to the UK’s rural and hard-to-reach communities, should be a key priority for the country, according to senior representatives from Huawei.

Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom ahead of his key note address at Connected Britain later this week, Huawei’s president for global government affairs, Victor Zhang, said that bridging the country’s digital divide was crucial to the UK’s long term development.

“The lack of fibre deployment has really affected connectivity in the UK, particularly in rural areas. Also, we must remember that bringing connectivity to hard to reach, rural locations demands a very long investment cycle before an operator will see a return on that investment. So, it’s a big challenge,” he said.

Zhang remained upbeat about the UK’s prospects for reaching its self-imposed target of providing superfast broadband services to 95 per cent of the population.

“We now have options for rural connectivity. We can use fibre, but if there is no fibre in the ground, we can use next generation, microwave spectrum to provide wireless broadband services in a cost-effective manner.

“When we talk about connectivity in the UK, we are not just talking about the city dwellers in London or Edinburgh. We are also talking about the rural communities across the country. We have a responsibility to bring connectivity to them as well. I think the UK has a bright future,” he said.

