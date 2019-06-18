Tuesday, 18 June 2019

MLL Telecom: ASA’s ‘fake fibre’ ruling is still creating problems for new fibre players

Chris Kelly
Tuesday 18 June 19

Earlier this year, the ASA ruled that FTTP providers could market their services as full ‘fibre’ broadband, despite the fact that they rely on copper connections from the cabinet onwards

The Advertising Standards Authority’s decision to allow internet service providers to market their fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) services as ‘full fibre’ is sowing the seeds of confusion amongst consumers and creating a barrier for new entrants into Britain’s fibre network market.

As the UK looks to dramatically boost its fibre to the home (FTTH) penetration levels, the ASA’s ruling earlier this year seems bizarre – as it allows broadband connections that rely on archaic copper connections for the final mile to be marketed as ‘fibre’ products.

In an exclusive interview with Total Telecom, ahead of their appearance at Connected Britain later this week, MLL Telecom said that the ruling was still creating problems today.  

The decision is a blow to new entrants – It allows incumbent players to label a broader element of their products and services as full-fibre. It will create confusion, for consumers and business customers, ultimately create further investment challenges for new entrant full-fibre players,” said  Isy Bizaoui, executive director for strategy and sales at MLL Telecom.

“At MLL Telecom, we work with both incumbent and new players. Our customers are technically astute and we will have the opportunity to help them understand the differences between the various flavours of fibre. That will be tougher to do in the consumer and SME market, where the sales engagement model is very much driven by advertisement and on-line purchases. The more confusion there is around fibre service definitions, the more reluctant consumers will be to switch,” he added.

