Truespeed to launch 10Gbps broadband services to residential customers in the UK

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 17 June 19

The service will be the fastest available residential broadband available in the country

Internet service provider, Truespeed, is to launch 10Gbps fibre broadband services to residential customers in the UK.

Truespeed's 10Gbps, full fibre package will provide a dedicated 10Gbps link to every customer, providing symmetrical 10Gbps upload and download speeds.   

The company has recently completed a small scale trial of its 10Gbps residential service, in partnership with Danish vendor DKT A/S.

“Our full fibre network was built to be future-proof by design with all customers connected to a 10Gbps-capable port in every cabinet as standard. Offering a 10Gbps box for residential customers was always part of the plan and is a natural next step. The 10G NTE pilot went perfectly and we are now looking forward to offering residential customers speeds of up to 10Gbps before the end of the year, giving them the ultimate in high-performance, highly reliable full fibre connectivity that will satisfy their bandwidth needs for decades,” said Josef Karthauser, CTO of Truespeed.

Unlike other providers, Truespeed's full fibre network infrastructure is already scaleable to deliver speeds beyond 10Gbps.

Truespeed will be attending Connected Britain 2019 later tis week, with their CEO, Evan Wienburg, speaking on a panel entitled “How the UK can deliver digital transformation across the country”. Click here for more information.  

