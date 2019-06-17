Du set to launch 5G in the UAE with ZTE's Axon Pro handset

Du will become the first Middle Eastern operator to launch commercial 5G services, when it launches next generation mobile services in the UAE later this month. Du has partnered with ZTE to launch their 5G tariffs with the Axon Pro 10 &ndash…

Du will become the first Middle Eastern operator to launch commercial 5G services, when it launches next generation mobile services in the UAE later this month.

Du has partnered with ZTE to launch their 5G tariffs with the Axon Pro 10 – ZTE's flagship, 5G ready smartphone handset.

“The 5G reality is here, which is why we are thrilled to be able to bring this revolutionary technology to more customers across the UAE. As the 5G journey gathers momentum, we are excited to be inspiring customers to achieve new possibilities as advanced connectivity becomes available in more places," said Fahad Al Hassawi, Deputy CEO for Telco Services, at the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (Du).

“As a foremost technology leader tasked with enabling digital transformation, we are committed to accelerating 5G adoption by providing advanced devices to consumers. The transformative potential of 5G will have a large social and economic impact on the country, and we are proud to be leading the evolution towards a faster, more connected future.”

The GCC states in the Middle East are expected to be among the first in the world to rollout their next generation networks, with operators in the UAE, Oman and Qatar all vying to be the first to launch in the region. Du looks to have claimed that accolade, with this announcement.

