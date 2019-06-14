Tough days for Apple, as iPhone sales continue to plummet

Apple has seen its market share in the European smartphone market fall to just 23 per cent, as sales of its flagship iPhone continue to plummet. The latest edition of IDC's Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report highlighted a growing gap between Apple and the industry leaders Samsung and Huawei…

The latest edition of IDC's Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report highlighted a growing gap between Apple and the industry leaders Samsung and Huawei.

A protracted legal battle with chip supplier Qualcom, has put the iPhone at the back of the queue for next generation, 5G compatible smartphones. Indeed, Apple is yet to confirm when it will launch an iPhone capable of receiving a 5G signal, with most analysts predicting it won't be until at least the middle of 2020. In contrast, Apple's rivals have both launched their flagship 5G handsets onto the market – Samsung with its Galaxy 10, and Huawei with its Mate X.

"In brands, Huawei continued to make incremental advances, and so did Xiaomi, while Apple had a tough quarter, with its 23 per cent market share across Europe the lowest Q1 result in five years," said Marta Pinto, research manager at IDC EMEA.

"The market has been changing in the last few quarters in relatively predictable ways. Shipments have slowed as consumers hold on to devices for longer, Apple has been challenged with its latest devices, and Chinese manufacturers have been making strides each quarter," she added.

Samsung remains the world's biggest supplier of 5G handsets, with Huawei gaining ground in second place. Apple is languishing in third place and is now seeing its lead over less establish brands such as Xiaomi and ZTE being eroded.

