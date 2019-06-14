UK government allocates £40m of funding to 5G testbed initiatives

The UK government has pledged £40 million in funding to support the development of a number of 5G use cases at testbeds around the country. The funding will come out of the government's existing £200 million 5G Testbeds and Trials scheme…

The UK government has pledged £40 million in funding to support the development of a number of 5G use cases at testbeds around the country.

The funding will come out of the government's existing £200 million 5G Testbeds and Trials scheme.

Speaking at the opening of London Tech Week on Tuesday, the UK's secretary of state for digital affairs, Jeremy Wright, said that the UK was determined to maintain its leadership position on 5G.

“As part of our modern Industrial Strategy, we’re making sure that Britain has a telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future," he said.

"5G is about more than mobile phone consumers having a fast and reliable connection anywhere in the country. It’s a vital piece of technology that can be used to improve the productivity and growth of our industrial sectors. That’s why we’re excited to develop new trials in areas such as manufacturing and logistics that can really benefit from 5G,” he added.

The money will be used to fund testbeds that explore the industrial uses of 5G – particularly in the logistical, transport and healthcare sectors.

Members of the DCMS and local government figures will be on hand to discuss their plans for 5G connectivity in the UK at next week's Connected Britain event. Held on the 18th and 19th of June 2019, Connected Britain will bring together the key stakeholders from the UK's fixed line and mobile telecommunications sectors. Click here for a full agenda and to find out how you can attend the show.

Also in the news:

West Midlands 5G test bed lands former Nokia exec as chairman of the board

EE switches on 5G in the UK

Vodafone to launch UK 5G offering in July