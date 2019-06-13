West Midlands 5G test bed lands former Nokia exec as chairman of the board

The newly formed West Midlands 5G group (WM5G) organisation has named former Nokia Global Services president, Igor Leprince, as its new chairman of the board. The West Midlands 5G was set up to act as the UK's first region…

The newly formed West Midlands 5G group (WM5G) organisation has named former Nokia Global Services president, Igor Leprince, as its new chairman of the board. The West Midlands 5G was set up to act as the UK's first region-wide 5G testbed. Initially, WM5G will focus on facilitating the rollout of 5G network architecture across the West Midlands, as well as building industrial, healthcare and mobility testbeds across the surrounding area.

Leprince brings a wealth of industry experience to the role, leading a team of 25,000 employees during his time at Nokia.

“We are delighted to welcome Igor as chair of the WM5G board. With 25 years’ experience in the telecoms industry and exposure to the development of 5G technology, we are confident he will be an invaluable asset to the team and instrumental in making WM5G a UK-wide success,” said Deborah Cadman, chief executive at the West Midlands Combined Authority.

Since leaving Nokia, Leprince has embarked upon a career as an angel investor, investing in a swathe of tech and telecoms companies.

“I have a real belief that 5G can and will bring significant positive change and opportunities to businesses and society, not just in the West Midlands region but throughout the UK. I am very excited to be chairing WM5G and look forward to helping drive the 5G agenda,” Igor Leprince said upon his appointment.

Also in the news:

Dutch government confirms 5G auction

EE switches on 5G in the UK

Vodafone to launch 5G in July 2019