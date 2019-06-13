Nokia and DT showcase industrial use cases for 5G at the Port of Hamburg

Nokia and Deutsche Telekom have announced the completion of a series of 5G field tests in conjunction with the Port of Hamburg, which demonstrate the potential of 5G to revolutionise industrial work processes in ports around the world…

The trials showcased multiple virtual networks running simultaneously on the same common infrastructure, highlighting a plethora of network slicing applications.

"The project in the Port of Hamburg serves as a blueprint for the industrial use of 5G technology. We were able to show in a real-world environment that mobile networks can be quickly and flexibly adapted to the needs of industrial users thanks to network slicing. Nokia is at the forefront of 5G, providing end-to-end 5G solutions across all markets without region limits, and has pioneered this together with Deutsche Telekom and the Hamburg Port Authority," said Christoph Schmelz, Nokia research project manager and coordinator of 5G-MoNArch.

"5G will become critical infrastructure and change industries as we know them, and Nokia’s expertise in dedicated networks can bring real 5G and growth opportunities for Industry 4.0," he added.

The Port of Hamburg has been used as one of Europe's main industrial testbeds for 5G. The 8,000 hectare site is part of the European Union's 5G MoNArch scheme. The scheme aims to implement concepts for 5G mobile communications architecture into a practical setting.

