Ericsson: 5G subscriptions to hit 1.9bn by 2024

Global 5G subscriptions will hit 1.9 billion by 2024, as the pace of 5G rollout continues to ramp up quicker than expected, according to a report by Ericsson.

The latest edition of Ericsson's Mobility Report predicts that 5G coverage will reach 45 per cent of the world's population by the end of 2024, a significant increase from last year's projections. This number could surge to 65 per cent depending upon the propagation of spectrum sharing technology, allowing operators to blend LTE and 5G services in the same spectrum block.

“5G is definitely taking off and at a rapid pace. This reflects the service providers’ and consumers’ enthusiasm for the technology. 5G will have positive impact on people’s lives and businesses, realising gains beyond the IoT and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. However, the full benefits of 5G can only be reaped with the establishment of a solid ecosystem in which technology, regulatory, security, and industry partners all have a part to play,” said Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of networks at Ericsson.

In the short term, Ericsson is projecting that there will be 10 million new 5G subscriptions by the end of 2019, with demand being led by users in South Korea, The US and The United Kingdom.

Ericsson also forecasts that LTE will continue to be the workforce of the global connectivity landscape for the next 5 years, predicting nearly 5 billion global subscribers by 2024.

You can download a copy of Ericsson's Mobility Report by clicking here.

