The FCC allocates $167m to boost rural broadband coverage in the US

The US' telecoms regulator, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has approved a $166.8 million funding package that will bring ultrafast broadband to over 60,000 unserved rural homes and businesses, across the county.

The funding is part of the US' Connect America Fund Phase II and will provide funding to deliver fibre broadband services to homes and businesses in 22 states.

“I’m pleased to announce that the second round of funding starts now for buildout of highspeed Internet service to 60,850 rural homes and businesses, which will bring them to the right side of the digital divide and give them access to the 21st-century opportunities that broadband offers,” said FCC chairman, Ajit Pai.

“Providers will be deploying gigabit-speed connections to the majority of locations for which funding is being authorised today, while nearly 8,000 homes and small businesses on Tribal lands will be getting fixed broadband service for the first time.”

In total, the Connect America Fund has allocated $1.488 billion to transform connectivity in rural America, with the aim of bringing broadband services to 700,000 people in the next ten years.

The big winners from Phase Two of the plan included Commnet of Nevada, who was awarded $23.6 million to bring superfast services (25Mbps download, 3Mbps upload) to over 12,000 people in Nevada.

Central Virginia Services was awarded $28.6m to deliver gigabit fibre to the home broadband to 10,827 people in rural Virginia.

In total, $166,855,339 was allocated to provide services for 60,850 consumers, giving an average investment figure of $2,737.69 per customer reached.

