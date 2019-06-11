Google: Huawei ban compromises US national security and hits our bottom line

Senior executives from Google have claimed that President Trump’s proposed ban on Huawei could compromise US national security, whilst simultaneously hitting the pockets of American businesses, according to a report in the Financial Times…

Senior executives from Google have claimed that President Trump’s proposed ban on Huawei could compromise US national security, whilst simultaneously hitting the pockets of American businesses, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The FT reported that senior members of the Google leadership team were lobbying the US government to allow the web giant to continue trading with Huawei.

Google’s concerns are believed to stem from the argument that if it is banned from allowing Huawei to access its Android mobile operating system, the Chinese tech firm will be forced to develop its own operating system, which Google claims would be more prone to bugs than its own system.

Reports in the press have already suggested that Huawei could be preparing to launch its own operating system, codenamed Arc, as early as the end of this month. However, Huawei’s UK division has remained tight lipped on exactly when the company intended to launch the Arc OS.

If Huawei were to launch its own operating system, Google would lose out on the OS revenues from hundreds of millions of handsets that Huawei produces each year.

Huawei is currently the world’s second biggest producer of smartphone handsets, comfortably eclipsing Apple and steadily reeling in the industry’s biggest producer, Samsung. Before President Trump’s threat to ban Huawei from doing business with any American firms, Huawei was on course to become the industry’s biggest supplier of smartphone handsets at some point between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.

Also in the news:

Huawei signs its 46th 5G launch deal, following succesful talks with MTS on Russian rollout

Huawei sells off its subsea business

Trump grants Huawei a 90 day reprieve from US ban