Cinia and MegaFon sign MoU to develop Arctic Telecom Cable

Cinia and MegaFon have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form a joint venture that will ultimately lay a telecommunications cable across the Arctic Sea.

The new route will offer an ultra-low latency subsea route between Europe and northern Asia.

“The Arctic cable will contribute to the socio-economic development of the Arctic areas. The cable is an environmentally sustainable way to boost global, regional and local economy. At the same time, the cable will connect three continents, covering approximately 85 per cent of the world’s population,” said Ari-Jussi Knaapila, CEO of Cinia.

The new 10,000 km Arctic route will offer a combination of low latency, physical diversity and high network availability. The cable will go on to serve markets in Europe, coastal regions of Russia, Japan and North America.

"MegaFon is proud to join a major international infrastructure project that will not only connect several continents via the Arctic but also will benefit MegaFon as a leader of digital opportunities by enabling the development of network infrastructure for customers in the Arctic region and the Far East," commented Gevork Vermishyan, CEO of MegaFon.

