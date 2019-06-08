Saturday, 08 June 2019

Huawei signs its 46th 5G launch deal, following discussions with MTS on Russian rollout

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 07 June 19

Huawei and MTS are expected to bring 5G services to Russia in the next twelve months

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has notched up its 46th 5G contract win, following a deal with MTS Group to rollout next generation mobile network services in Russia.  Huawei is now involved in 46 separate 5G launches with a host of network operators…

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has notched up its 46th 5G contract win, following a deal with MTS Group to rollout next generation mobile network services in Russia. 

Huawei is now involved in 46 separate 5G launches with a host of network operators, spread across 30 countries. 

Huawei has now shipped more than 100,000 5G base stations to network operators across the globe, making it the biggest supplier of 5G equipment to the international market.  

Huawei has recently found itself under fire from the US government, which has implemented a ban on US firms doing business with Huawei, as President Trump looks to gain leverage in his protracted trade war with China. However, European governments appear keen to keep faith with Huawei as they look to rollout their own 5G networks. 

The deal between MTS and Huawei will see the Chinese tech giant assist with “the development of 5G technologies and the pilot launch of fifth generation networks in 2019-2020”, according to a statement by MTS Group. 

The deal was signed on the sidelines of a bilateral trade meeting between President Putin of Russia and China’s leader, Xi Jingping. 

