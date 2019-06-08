Ofcom begins search for new CEO as Sharon White leaves for John Lewis role

The UK's telecoms regulator, Ofcom, will begin its search for a new chief exec, as it's current CEO, Sharon White leaves to take up a role with struggling UK retailer John Lewis. White has held the top job at Ofcom since March 2015 and has presided over a busy and productive period in the UK's telecoms sector…

White has held the top job at Ofcom since March 2015 and has presided over a busy and productive period in the UK's telecoms sector. White has been responsible for creating positive conditions for investment for 5G and fibre to the home fixed line broadband services.

White also led the campaign to provide mobile signal to 95 per cent of the UK population.

“Sharon has been an outstanding Chief Executive for Ofcom and will be missed by the whole organisation," said Ofcom's chairman Lord Burns.

“Under Sharon’s leadership, Ofcom has helped to deliver ultrafast broadband, widespread 4G mobile and now 5G, and became the first independent regulator of the BBC.”

“She leaves Ofcom as a regulator with a relentless focus on the consumer interest; making sure people and businesses can get the best out of their communications services.”

White said that it had been a privilege to lead the UK's telecoms regulator during a time when "reliable, affordable communications have become essential".

