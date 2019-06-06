Trooli raises €30 million from European investors to fund UK FTTH rollout

Call Flow has announced that is has raised €30 million from a host of European investors to fund the rollout of ultrafast broadband services in rural locations across the UK…

Call Flow has announced that is has raised €30 million from a host of European investors to fund the rollout of ultrafast broadband services in rural locations across the UK.

“There is an urgent need for the higher broadband speeds and more reliable services that only true fibre offers over copper alternatives, particularly in small towns where internet users feel left behind”, Ashley Atkins, CFO of Trooli, commented.

“This investment will enable us to ramp up our build rate and use our rapid deployment method to meet this demand with our ultra-fast broadband services,” he added.

Call Flow currently provides Fibre to the home (FTTH) services to 6,000 people in rural England. The company also provides fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) services to 12,000 people in the south of England. However, through its Trooli subsidiary, Call Flow plans to rollout up to 500,000 fibre to the home (FTTH) connections in the UK.

The latest figures published by Ofcom show that FTTH penetration levels in the UK have risen from 1 per cent to 7 per cent in the past six months, as the UK looks to pick up the pace of its full fibre rollout.

