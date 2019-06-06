BT set to close 270 offices across the UK

BT is to close 270 offices in the UK as part of its plans to reduce its operational expenses by £1.5 billion, according to a company release. BT's "Better Workplace Programme" will see the company consolidate its real estate footprint from 300 locations to just 30…

Today, BT announced the first eight locations for its ambitious new office plan. Offices will open in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Ipswich (Adastral Park), London and Manchester.

“The Better Workplace Programme is about bringing our people together in brilliant spaces, and transforming the way we work,” BT Group chief executive Philip Jansen said.

“Revealing these eight locations is just the first step; we have dedicated teams working on identifying the best buildings to move into and which ones to redesign for the future. As a result of this programme, BT people will be housed in inspiring offices that are better for our business and better for our customers.”

All eight of the new locations will benefit from 5G connectivity as BT continues to rollout nationwide 5G services through its mobile network subsidiary, EE.

BT anticipates that its Better Workplace Programme will complete by the end of 2023.

While no new redundancies have been announced, BT has previously announced plans to cut 25,000 staff from its workforce as it seeks to become a leaner, more agile company.

