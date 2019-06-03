Monday, 03 June 2019

Trump calls on Americans to boycott AT&T

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 03 June 19

Trump says that AT&T should take action to tether its news out let, prompting fresh calls that he is seeking to gag media outlets that are critical of his policies

US president Donald Trump has called on Americans to boycott US telco, AT&T, on the grounds that he disagrees with the news coverage he is receiving from CNN, which is owned by the American telco and media giant.

Upon his arrival in the UK, President Trump tweeted that CNN provided a "false picture of the US" to its global audience.

"I believe that if people stoped [sic] using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad," President Trump tweeted.

Since its merger with Time Warner earlier this year, CNN is now owned by the American telecoms giant. President Trump has suggested that consumers should vote with their feet.

AT&T remains the US' biggest telco by subscribers and is looking to rollout 5G mobile network services across the country this year.

