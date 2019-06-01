Former Telstra CEO joins Vodafone

Former Telstra CEO, David Thodey, has joined Vodafone as a non-executive director, according to a company release. Thodey will join the Vodafone Board with effect from the 1st September 2019…

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to warmly welcome David. He has extensive experience and a track record of strong operational performance in both the telecommunications and technology sectors. We look forward to the additional value he will bring to Board discussions," said Vodafone Group chairman, Gerard Kleisterlee.

Thodey brings a wealth of industry experience to the role, having spent 6 years as CEO of Australian telco, Telstra. He also spent 22 years at IBM, where he attained a variety of senior leadership positions, including CEO of IBM Australia and New Zealand.

Thodey has previously served as a non executive director at the GSM Association. At time of going to press, Thodey holds 42,000 ordinary shares in Vodafone.

