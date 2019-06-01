Sprint kicks off its 5G services in 4 major US cities

US carrier, Sprint, has launched its 5G networks in 4 major US cities, ahead of the companies proposed merger with T-Mobile. Sprint's 5G networks are up and running in Kansas City, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, with the further launches in Chicago…

US carrier, Sprint, has launched its 5G networks in 4 major US cities, ahead of the companies proposed merger with T-Mobile.

Sprint's 5G networks are up and running in Kansas City, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, with the further launches in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington expected in the coming weeks.

"We’re proud to be the first operator to launch 5G in Kansas City, and we can’t wait for our hometown customers to experience true mobile 5G," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes.

"Sprint 5G is a platform for innovation that will create new opportunities and growth across a wide range of industries in Kansas City from healthcare and manufacturing, to agriculture, transportation and hospitality," he added.

Sprint has developed and launched its 5G networks in partnership with Ericsson and the launch has been an ideal opportunity for the Swedish tech giant to showcase its next generation network prowess.

"Ericsson is working together with Sprint to unleash the power of 5G on Sprint’s network. Our 5G Massive MIMO radios will provide Sprint users with a true next-generation experience, enabling advanced applications for businesses and consumers," said Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of networks at Ericsson.

Sprint has been keen to talk up the reliability and breadth of its coverage, in comparison to that of its rivals Verizon and AT&T.

“This is probably going to be the largest initial 5G launch in terms of coverage and footprint,” Sprint CTO John Saw, told journalists in Dallas, yesterday.

