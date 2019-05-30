EE switches on its 5G network in the UK

EE has become the first telco in the UK to offer 5G servicers to its consumers, by switching on its 5G network today. EE will launch 5G services in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester today…

EE has become the first telco in the UK to offer 5G servicers to its consumers, by switching on its 5G network today.

EE will launch 5G services in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester today, making the UK one of the first countries in Europe to be launching at-scale 5G network services.

“Our 5G network will give EE customers even faster, more reliable connections where they need it most,” said EE’s chief executive, Marc Allera.

EE expects its 5G network to initially offer download speeds of between 100Mbps and 150Mbps, with speeds expected to dramatically increase as EE continues to build out its network.

“We are confident that by the end of 2019, there will be customers on our 5G networks who are breaking the gigabit barrier,” Allera told journalists at a pre-launch event in London last week.

In addition to the six launch cities, EE will also launch 5G in a further 12 UK towns and cities by the end of the year.

EE’s 5G launch will be closely followed that of its rival, Vodafone, who will launch their own 5G network services on the 3rd of June.

Senior representatives from both EE and Vodafone will be discussing their plans for 5G expansion in the UK at this year’s Connected Britain event. Held from the 18th-19th of June, Connected Britain will bring together the key stake holders in the UK’s mobile and fixed line telecommunications sector.

Also in the news:

The UK's inconvenient truth - We wouldn't be launching 5G if it were not for Huawei

EE will launch 5G in the UK next week

Vodafone to launch 5G in June