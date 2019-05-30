TIM and Nokia break European record with 550Gbps data transfer

Telecom Italia and Nokia have achieved wavelength speeds of 550Gbps over a long-distance backbone network, setting a new European speed record in the process. The test took place over a 350…

Telecom Italia and Nokia have achieved wavelength speeds of 550Gbps over a long-distance backbone network, setting a new European speed record in the process.

The test took place over a 350-kilometre operational network between Rome and Florence.

"We are proud of this European record which confirms TIM's technological leadership, the high quality of our network, our commitment to develop innovative solutions in order to guarantee the best experience to our customers. Today's result, which triples transmission speed compared to the current one, confirms that TIM’s network is the most advanced infrastructure capable of offering new digital services and platforms, also with a view to developing 5G," said Elisabetta Romano, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at TIM.

In later tests, the pair achieved sustained high speeds, over longer distances, achieving speeds of 400Gbps over 900 kilometres. TIM’s backbone is a Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) network based on the latest generation of Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch.

"We are proud of the partnership we have built with TIM over the years, and of the opportunity to demonstrate the capability of our PCS technology on their most important transport infrastructure,” said Sam Bucci, Head of Optical Networking at Nokia.

