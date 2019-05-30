SoftBank names Nokia as its 5G RAN supplier in Japan

Japanese telecoms giant, SoftBank, has selected Nokia as the primary partner for its 5G Radio Access Network. SoftBank will deploy Nokia's AirScale solutions in its 5G radio network to deliver both its consumer and enterprise services…

Japanese telecoms giant, SoftBank, has selected Nokia as the primary partner for its 5G Radio Access Network. SoftBank will deploy Nokia's AirScale solutions in its 5G radio network to deliver both its consumer and enterprise services.

"We are delighted to continue our long-term relationship with SoftBank and to be working with them as a trusted end to end partner at such an important milestone in the transformation to 5G. We are committed to help SoftBank launch their commercial 5G network," said John Harrington, head of Nokia Japan.

Nokia's 5G Airscale technology supports multiple spectrum frequencies, providing SoftBank with a range of options as it develops and densifies its 5G network.

SoftBank is expected to launch 5G services in the first half of 2020, bringing enhanced mobile broadband services, ultra-low latency connectivity and enhanced machine type communication services to consumers and enterprises across the country.

Nokia has worked extensively with SoftBank on Japan's 4G mobile networks, and the new deal will build on the existing relationship.

The SoftBank contract now brings the number of commercial 5G launch deals won by Nokia to 38.

Closer to home for UK based readers, Nokia will be taking part in a packed agenda at the Connected Britain event in London next month. Nokia's CEO for the UK and Ireland, Cormac Whelan will be discussing his company's plans for 5G rollout in the UK. Click here for a full agenda.

