Thursday, 30 May 2019

Orange to showcase 8KTV and 5G at Roland Garros

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 28 May 19

The French Tennis Federation, Orange and France Télévisions are joining forces to air the first ever live 8K TV images from this year's French Open

The French Open will be broadcast in 8K ultra-high definition (UHD), thanks to Orange's 5G network within the stadium complex. Matches from the Philippe-Chatrier court will be broadcast in stunning UHD clarity, as the French Open continues to promote itself as the most technologically ambitious of tennis' Grand Slams…

The French Open will be broadcast in 8K ultra-high definition (UHD), thanks to Orange's 5G network within the stadium complex.

Matches from the Philippe-Chatrier court will be broadcast in stunning UHD clarity, as the French Open continues to promote itself as the most technologically ambitious of tennis' Grand Slams.

"For the first time at the French Open, France Télévisions’ 8K cameras , located on the Philippe-Chatrier court with their real time data processing platform, will broadcast live to Orange’s local 5G transmitters  deployed especially for the event. In addition, France Télévisions’ sports newsroom will test, in real conditions, Orange’s new 5G broadcasting performance to film their coverage using mobile cameras (HD)," said a spokesman for Orange.

Orange will also be showcasing a range of enhanced viewing experiences, which will leverage the power of artificial intelligence and virtual reality, to provide cutting edge user experiences.

"This year, Orange and the French Tennis Federation, are offering the chance to go even further than virtual reality experiences. Thanks to mixed reality, and equipped with Magic Leap One headsets, visitors will be able to watch a tennis match broadcast in mixed reality.

"Mixed reality adds, on top of augmented reality, animated projected images, perfectly synchronised with reality, to create a new world combining reality and virtual reality. In this new world, the user can interact or take control of all the virtual aspects," the spokesman said.

Also in the news

Vodafone and Orange to share 5G networks in Spain

Orange boosts its full fibre reach in rural France

Orange sharpens its focus on gender diversity

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry