Orange to showcase 8KTV and 5G at Roland Garros

The French Open will be broadcast in 8K ultra-high definition (UHD), thanks to Orange's 5G network within the stadium complex. Matches from the Philippe-Chatrier court will be broadcast in stunning UHD clarity, as the French Open continues to promote itself as the most technologically ambitious of tennis' Grand Slams…

"For the first time at the French Open, France Télévisions’ 8K cameras , located on the Philippe-Chatrier court with their real time data processing platform, will broadcast live to Orange’s local 5G transmitters deployed especially for the event. In addition, France Télévisions’ sports newsroom will test, in real conditions, Orange’s new 5G broadcasting performance to film their coverage using mobile cameras (HD)," said a spokesman for Orange.

Orange will also be showcasing a range of enhanced viewing experiences, which will leverage the power of artificial intelligence and virtual reality, to provide cutting edge user experiences.

"This year, Orange and the French Tennis Federation, are offering the chance to go even further than virtual reality experiences. Thanks to mixed reality, and equipped with Magic Leap One headsets, visitors will be able to watch a tennis match broadcast in mixed reality.

"Mixed reality adds, on top of augmented reality, animated projected images, perfectly synchronised with reality, to create a new world combining reality and virtual reality. In this new world, the user can interact or take control of all the virtual aspects," the spokesman said.

