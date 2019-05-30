Openet wins key BSS contract in Indonesia

Business support systems specialist, Openet, has won a key contract in Indonesia, to transform the networks of Indonesian telco Telkomsel. The deal will see Openet provide a Digital Business Platform to Telkomsel…

Business support systems specialist, Openet, has won a key contract in Indonesia, to transform the networks of Indonesian telco Telkomsel. The deal will see Openet provide a Digital Business Platform to Telkomsel, in order to enable a range of new services in the Indonesian market.

“As the leading digital company and digital cellular business in Indonesia Telkomsel is constantly looking for new and innovative ways to build a superior customer engagement experience in Indonesia, building on new innovative offers, and personalised services. To do this we need the latest and most innovative solutions in the market. We look forward to working with Openet to provide a digital mobile service in Indonesia,” said Edward Ying, director of planning and transformation at Telkomsel.

Openet's Digital Business Platform allows for real time network automation and uses digital APIs to reduce businesses operation expenses. The contract win will see Openet expand its reach in Southeast Asia.

“We are delighted to work with Telkomsel to deliver an end to end Digital BSS stack. Our open and digital first approach to developing and delivering software will enable Telkomsel to quickly launch, manage and monetise new digital services. Openet offers Digital BSS software with a track record of consistently providing innovative solutions to some of the largest operators in the world,” said Niall Norton, CEO, Openet.

