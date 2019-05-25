TalkTalk added nearly 500,000 FTTH customers last year, fuelling a boom in revenues and EBIDTA

TalkTalk added 490,000 fibre to the home customers during the last financial year, as the British telco looks to reset its model. Headline revenues grew by 2.2 per cent in the financial year 2018/2019…

TalkTalk added 490,000 fibre to the home customers during the last financial year, as the British telco looks to reset its model. Headline revenues grew by 2.2 per cent in the financial year 2018/2019, while EBIDTA was up 16.7 per cent.

“Today’s results show that two years after re-setting TalkTalk, the fundamentals of the business are much stronger. We have grown our customer base in a disciplined way, accelerated Fibre take-up, and reduced costs. This is translating to revenue growth and a c.17% increase in Headline EBITDA," said Tristia Harrison, chief executive of TalkTalk.

Harrison said that the company would continue to focus on the rollout of full fibre broadband services as the mainstay of its revival.

"Looking forward the business will continue with the same plan, focused on accelerating Fibre, reducing costs and simplifying the business," she added.

TalkTalk also reported net additions of 150,000 to its overall customer base, taking the number of TalkTalk subscribers in the UK to 4.289 million.

TalkTalk's share price rose from 112.60 immediately before the release of the company's financials, to a high of 119.30 immediately after, before settling down to 116.50 at time of going to press.

