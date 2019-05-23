Thursday, 23 May 2019

New survey reveals growing consumer frustration, as fake-fibre plagues Britain's rural communities

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
43 per cent of those surveyed did not know the difference between FTTH and FTTC services

A new industry survey has shown that 57 per cent of Britons were left feeling frustrated by their home broadband services. The research, which was commissioned by rural broadband specialists…

A new industry survey has shown that 57 per cent of Britons were left feeling frustrated by their home broadband services.

The research, which was commissioned by rural broadband specialists, County Broadband, showed growing levels of frustration in Britain's hard to reach rural communities.

The survey also showed that British consumers felt that they were being mis-sold     

“Our survey reveals there is a lot of confusion with many homes and businesses signing up for ‘fibre’ thinking they are getting the fastest speeds when in fact their superfast connection relies on existing copper which significantly reduces speed and reliability," said Lloyd Felton, chief executive of County Broadband.

The survey questioned 2,000 residential broadband customers in England, 43 per cent of whom were unsure of the difference between fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) and fibre to the home (FTTH) services.

"As we increasingly rely on the internet in our day to day lives for downloading and streaming films, on demand catch up services, calls or even working from home the slowdowns become more and more noticeable. Ultrafast is the only way to ensure communities have the fast, reliable broadband they need for the future,” Felton added. 

