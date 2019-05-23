Nokia wins key RAN contract and eyes 5G launch in Malaysia

Finnish network equipment provider, Nokia, has signed a three-year contract with U Mobile to deploy a Nokia Single Radio Access Network (RAN) network and launch a 5G network trial in Malaysia. Nokia will also subscribe microwave and IP-based mobile transport technologies to enable U Mobile to expand the delivery of mobile data services across the country…

Finnish network equipment provider, Nokia, has signed a three-year contract with U Mobile to deploy a Nokia Single Radio Access Network (RAN) network and launch a 5G network trial in Malaysia.

Nokia will also subscribe microwave and IP-based mobile transport technologies to enable U Mobile to expand the delivery of mobile data services across the country.

Research commissioned by Nokia predicts that mobile data usage in Malaysia will double between 2017 and 2022, placing considerable demand on the country's existing network infrastructure.

By 2022, the average user in Malaysia is expected to consume over 10.4 Gb of data.

“U Mobile has been aggressively expanding our network across Malaysia in our drive to bring our customers a superior experience. We are delighted to be able to leverage on Nokia's expertise in our network expansion journey. We are of course also looking forward to working with Nokia as part of our Road To 5G Strategy. We have in our plan to conduct several 5G live trials with Nokia later this year for various use cases. Currently, we already have in place Nokia’s AirScale base stations which are 5G-ready and hence, ready for trials," said Woon Ooi Yuen, CTO of U Mobile.

As part of the deal, Nokia will deploy a Single RAN Advanced network in a number of greenfield locations across the country.

The pair have also signed a MoU to conduct a trial of the 5G live network. The trial is set to be launched later this year and will focus on generating use cases for 5G based on the delivery of enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) services.

“With our extensive end-to-end portfolio, we are helping U Mobile to roll out a network that meets its specific needs. Working together on this advanced network deployment and the upcoming 5G live trials, we can help U Mobile meet its mobile broadband demands while providing a path toward 5G – especially in high-potential areas such as virtual reality and e-sports,” said Jae Won, head of Asia Pacific and Japan at Nokia.

