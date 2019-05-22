Wednesday, 22 May 2019

MTS Group and KT join forces ahead of 5G rollout in Russia

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 20 May 19

KT was among the first telcos in the world to launch 5G services, when it rolled out its networks in South Korea last month

Russia's biggest telco, MTS, has joined forces with Korea Telecom (KT) to fast track the rollout of 5G services in Russia, according to reports in the press…

Russia's biggest telco, MTS, has joined forces with Korea Telecom (KT) to fast track the rollout of 5G services in Russia, according to reports in the press.

The Korean Herald reported that KT's chief executive, Hwang Chang-gyu met with MTS' CEO, Alexey Kornya, at KT's head offices in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

“KT has played a leading role in helping South Korea launch the world’s first commercial 5G services,” said KT Chairman Hwang. “We are seeking to enhance partnerships with global partners such as MTS Group.”

MTS is expected to begin launching a number of 5G pilot schemes across Russia during 2019, with wider commercial rollout expected to begin in 2020.

Once 5G rollout begins in earnest, network densification is expected to continue at pace, with the GSMA predicting that Russia will achieve 80 per cent population coverage for 5G services by 2025.

Also in the news

Nokia wins 5G cloud core contract in Qatar

Can we really expect telcos to foot the bill for rural connectivity?

ZTE signs 5G deal MoU with Ooredoo in Myanmar

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry