Huawei doubles down on security in France with €35m OpenLab investment

Huawei has pledged to invest €35 million in its Paris OpenLab over the next five years, according to a company statement. During his keynote address at the VivaTech Conference in Paris, Huawei's deputy chairman, Ken Hu, said that the city was fast becoming an international hub for innovation and R&D in the security sector.

"This is the best time for innovation," Hu said. "Here in France, you've got world-leading basic research, so many talented people, and an innovation-friendly environment. France is in a great position to be a global hub for innovation. Huawei has been here for 17 years, and we are so proud to be part of this ambition."

Huawei opened its Huawei opened its Paris OpenLab in April 2018, as a conduit for experts from different industries to identify the digital transformation needs of their clients.

In its first year of operation, Huawei's Paris OpenLab saw 50 partners working on 15 industry solutions, in the retail, manufacturing and smart cities markets.

