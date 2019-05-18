Nokia wins 5G cloud core contract in Qatar

Nokia has been awarded a contract to build a 5G cloud native core network for Ooredoo’s next generation networks in Qatar. The solution will be deployed in Ooredoo’s ultra modern data centres in the Qatari capital, Doha. Nokia’s cloud based…

Nokia has been awarded a contract to build a 5G cloud native core network for Ooredoo’s next generation networks in Qatar. The solution will be deployed in Ooredoo’s ultra modern data centres in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Nokia’s cloud based, core network architecture offers scalability, agility and flexibility, making it suitable for a range of applications, from the provision of next generation mobile broadband services to critical machine communication services.

"The modernisation of our core network will enhance our capabilities to innovate with new services. It will also help us to meet additional demands for high-speed data services in general as well as bursts in demand, particularly in upcoming mega sporting events. Our 5G network will open the flood-gates for machine learning, automation and micro-services use-cases for consumer and business customers in the country," said Yousuf Abdulla Al Kubaisi, chief operating officer, Ooredoo Qatar.

Ooredoo is a regional leader for 5G deployment in the Middle East and across Asia, with cutting edge 5G research and development programmes currently underway in Qatar and Myanmar. The partnership with Nokia will enable Ooredoo to accelerate the development of new 5G use cases in both the consumer and enterprise sectors.

"We are excited to partner with Ooredoo Qatar to set up a 5G core network that is truly 'cloud native' from the ground up, not just an evolution of current core solutions. Our solution supports all flavors of mobile access network technologies and enables our customers to bring new 5G services to market rapidly. The solution provides the low latency, high throughput and content-rich services that will support Ooredoo Qatar's business goals immediately and well into the future," said Bernard Najm, head of the Middle East Market Unit at Nokia.

Also in the news:

In conversation with Nokia: Gigabit your way

Delivering a true gigabit society requires a broad FTTX toolkit

BT and Nokia boost network capacity ahead of 5G rollout in the UK